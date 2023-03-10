Phils pitching prospect Andrew Painter has sprained elbow

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter won’t throw for four weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right elbow.

The 19-year-old right-hander’s fastball touched 99 mph in his spring training debut on March 1 against Minnesota, and he came into camp the next day and said he felt “tenderness” in his elbow.

He underwent an MRI on March 3 and the Phillies said Friday that a second opinion confirmed a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

Medical staff and Painter’s doctor recommended Painter rest for four weeks from the date of injury and then begin a light tossing progression.

Philadelphia has been cautious with Painter throughout the minor leagues. Painter sprinted through Philadelphia’s system in 2022, going 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 26 appearances spread across two Class A squads and Double-A Reading.

Painter emerged the top candidate to win the Phillies’ fifth-starter job as he attempted to crack the starting rotation before his 20th birthday on April 10. That role could fall to Bailey Falter.

The 6-foot-7 Painter was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and signed for a $3.9 million bonus. He, nearly reached 100 mph on the radar gun while facing Carlos Correa in the first inning last week.

