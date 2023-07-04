Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nola beats former teammate Eflin as the Phillies beat AL-leading Rays 3-1 for 10th straight road win

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm applauds from second based after hitting an RBI-double off Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm applauds from second based after hitting an RBI-double off Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, left, walks back to the dugout after striking out against Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, left, walks back to the dugout after striking out against Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber watches as center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) makes a sliding catch on a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber watches as center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) makes a sliding catch on a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

By MARK DIDTLER
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

It’s the Phillies’ longest winning streak away from home since the 1976 club won a franchise-best 13 straight.

Tampa Bay has lost nine of 15.

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Houston Astros' Grae Kessinger (16) is congratulated by Mauricio Dubon (14) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies
Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Yankees top Orioles 8-4 behind Torres’ 2-run homer
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Tuesday.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Nola (8-5) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The last batter he faced, Wander Franco, homered. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth and earned his 13th save in 13 chances.

“Another game, but it was a fun one.” the even-keeled Nola said. “Honestly, it kind of felt like I faced my brother, like the emotion, the nerves. It was awesone.”

Nola and Eflin spent part of Monday’s off-day together.

“There’s just a bunch of tremendous people over there, and on top of that, I got to pitch against my best friend,” Eflin said. “So as good as he did, it would have been nice to win the game, but I’m super happy for him.”

Eflin (9-4) was making his first start against his old team after signing a $40 million, three-year contract, the largest free-agent deal in Rays’ history. The 29-year-old right-hander, who had won each of his first eight home starts, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

“Two best friends kind of going at, it was pretty cool to see,” Phillies star Bryce Harper said. “I thought they both threw the ball really well.”

Eflin was the eighth pitcher, and the first since Rick Sutcliffe led the Chicago Cubs in 1984 to their first playoff trip in 39 years, to win his first eight home starts with a club since 1901.

Nola and Eflin played together for seven seasons with Philadelphia. This was the first time in Phillies history that teammates for that long of time have faced off as starting pitchers in the next season, and the first time in the majors since Cleveland’s Cliff Lee the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia in 2009.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead on consecutive second-inning doubles by Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm.

Eflin then retired 14 in a row until Harper had hit a one-out double in the seventh. Stott drove in Harper with a single.

Kyle Schwarber scored from first on Harper’s eighth-inning single off the right-field wall.

Tampa Bay had runners on first and third in the third, but Nola ended the threat by striking out Franco and Luke Raley. The right-hander also escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the sixth.

HARPER GETTING MORE D WORK

Harper was the DH for the 52nd time since returning from Tommy John surgery, and continues ramping up his pregame work at first base and is making throws to second.

“Now we’re going to try and get him out there almost on a daily basis,” Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said.

ALL-STAR BOUND

Franco was added to the AL All-Star team, replacing injured New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

HOLIDAY AFFAIRS

The Phillies are 106-105 on July 4. Only the Chicago Cubs (226) and Pittsburgh (212) have played more times than Philadelphia’s 211 games on the holiday.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: Hugely regarded prospect Andrew Painter (sprained right elbow) had his first batting session since getting hurt early in spring training postponed due to what Thomson called a little stiffness.

“So we’ve backed everything up,” Thomson said about the 20-year-old right-hander. “We want to make sure that stiffness gets out and we move forward.”

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (herniated disc) returned after missing 26 games and went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (9-3) and Tampa Bay RHP Yonny Chirinos (4-3) are Wednesday night’s starters.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports