Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
Sports

Noah Song strikes out 4 in 3rd game since joining Phillies organization from the Navy

 
Share

CLEARWATER, Fla, (AP) — Noah Song had his longest outing in four years on Tuesday, and it was a good one.

The Philadelphia Phillies prospect struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits over 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his third relief appearance for Class A Clearwater since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy.

The 26-year-old threw 20 of 33 pitches for strikes in the Florida State League against Palm Beach. The right-hander worked a hitless inning in his debut at Bradenton on June 28, and allowed one run and one hit three days later to the Marauders,

Other news
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Song allows an RBI single in his 2nd game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song allowed an RBI single for Class A Clearwater at Bradenton in his second game since joining the organization in February from the U.S.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. Shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness, he hadn’t pitched in a professional game since Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell.

In seven starts in 2019 for Lowell, a Boston affiliate, Song struck out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA.

Song was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December. He was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations.

Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft before returning to baseball.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports