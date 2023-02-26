Cause sought in Arizona truck crash that killed 2 bicyclists

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a man driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into a group of bicyclists near Phoenix, leaving two dead and 11 injured.

Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said the man who was driving the truck stayed at the scene of Saturday’s crash and was cooperating with authorities, but it remained unclear Sunday whether speed or impairment were factors.

The name, age and hometown of the man hasn’t been released yet. The identities of the two bicyclists have also not been released, although police say one victim was a woman who died at the scene.

The medical conditions of the other 11 injured adult bicyclists weren’t immediately available Sunday, but authorities said most of the injuries were serious.

Police said the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday on the Cotton Lane Bridge, a busy highway in Goodyear which is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) west of Phoenix.