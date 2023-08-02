More than 100 firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in west Phoenix industrial area

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 100 firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire in west Phoenix that spread to at least four buildings, authorities said.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said they were called out to the scene of a grass fire in an industrial area around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They said the fire spread quickly to multiple areas and was burning trailers, cars and miscellaneous items and putting up large plumes of heavy black smoke.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Quick-Ragsdale said it was unclear what started the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said are trying to keep people away from the scene, where there were recycling centers, junkyards and auto shops.