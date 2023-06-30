People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
U.S. News

City of Phoenix to stop funding Mesa airport operation next year

 
PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix will step away from contributing funding and other resources to the operation of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Officials have issued notice to the CEO and board of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, which owns and operates the airport, that Phoenix will cease its membership on June 30, 2024.

Phoenix is one of six member governments that invest in the metro Phoenix airport. It has been a member since 2006. Officials say the city has given more than $25 million to support the airport’s growth and development.

“Given the Phoenix-Mesa Airport Authority’s strength and financial solvency, as well as Phoenix’s need to continue making financial investments in its own system of airports, now is the right time to conclude participation on the PMGAA Board,” City Councilman Jim Waring, who is on the board, said in a statement.

The move will mean a drop in contributions associated with the city of Phoenix.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport hosts more than 40 companies and serves more than 45 cities, according to its website.