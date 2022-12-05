Diggins-Smith, Mercury set for matchup against the Mystics

Phoenix Mercury (4-8, 3-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (9-5, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Phoenix Mercury visit the Washington Mystics. Diggins-Smith ranks sixth in the league averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Mystics have gone 4-3 in home games. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Shakira Austin leads the Mystics with 6.1 boards.

The Mercury are 1-5 in road games. Phoenix is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Mystics and Mercury match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mystics. Austin is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington.

Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .