FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
U.S. News

In US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out extreme heat wave

A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
1 of 10 | 

A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Martin Brown and his dog Sammy try to keep cool outside the Circle In The City homeless clinic, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
2 of 10 | 

Martin Brown and his dog Sammy try to keep cool outside the Circle In The City homeless clinic, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
3 of 10 | 

A lady uses an umbrella for shade to combat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water is delivered to grounds crew working on the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix. Phoenix is the epicenter of what may turn out to be an unprecedented extreme heat wave around the Southwest. (AP Photo/Matt York)
4 of 10 | 

Water is delivered to grounds crew working on the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix. Phoenix is the epicenter of what may turn out to be an unprecedented extreme heat wave around the Southwest. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
5 of 10 | 

A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Martin Brown and his dog Sammy try to keep cool outside the Circle In The City homeless clinic, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
6 of 10 | 

Martin Brown and his dog Sammy try to keep cool outside the Circle In The City homeless clinic, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A baggage handler at Sky Harbor International Airport is covered to protect against the sun, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
7 of 10 | 

A baggage handler at Sky Harbor International Airport is covered to protect against the sun, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hiker finishes her hike early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
8 of 10 | 

A hiker finishes her hike early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023 in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the grounds crew wipes his face while under the wing of a jet at Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
9 of 10 | 

A member of the grounds crew wipes his face while under the wing of a jet at Sky Harbor International Airport on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water is delivered to grounds crew working on the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
10 of 10 | 

Water is delivered to grounds crew working on the tarmac at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TERRY TANG
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Even Southwestern desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California this week with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings.

To add insult to injury, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity, which can help offset the blazing temperatures. In Arizona, the monsoon season officially begins June 15 and can bring powerful storms with high winds, lightning and heavy bursts of rain.

In Phoenix, Martin Brown and his black Labrador, Sammy, escaped the heat Monday in the lobby of Circle the City, an air-conditioned walk-in health clinic for homeless people that is also a designated hydration station. Anyone can come in, sit and get bottled water or snacks like a burrito or ramen.

Other news
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the diplomatic lounge in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
UN warns its development goals for 2030 are in trouble and 575 million people will remain very poor
In a grim report, the U.N. is warning that at the current rate of global progress 575 million people will still be living in extreme poverty and 84 million children won’t be going to school in 2030 – and it will take 286 years to reach equality between men and women.
Volunteer Nancy Carlson sifts through dirt as workers dig for the suspected remains of children who once attended the Genoa Indian Industrial School, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Genoa, Neb. The mystery of where the bodies of more than 80 children are buried could be solved this week as archeologists dig in a Nebraska field that a century ago was part of a sprawling Native American boarding school. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Search for children’s remains continues at former Native American boarding school in Nebraska
Amid a renewed push for answers, archeologists plan to resume digging for student remains at the site of a former Native American boarding school.
People stand on the Vilas Bridge, in Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Vt., to watch the water from the Connecticut River flow through on Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast, especially in Vermont and New York. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Rescuers brace for more rain as relentless storms flood Northeast, Vermont hit hard
Rescue teams and local officials across Vermont braced for more rain and flooding Tuesday after heavy rains washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast.
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Willis has been investigating since shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ask him to find just enough votes to beat Democrat Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

“We’re homeless, so we don’t have a choice. Well, we have a choice: We can sit at the park and swelter in the heat, but no thank you. This is much better,” Brown said.

He spends five days a week there during business hours and then takes the bus to spend nights at the park to escape the “jungle hot” time of day.

The heat has made pockets of the desert city feel like ghost towns. A series of sunset concerts was canceled, and covered restaurant patios equipped with cooling misters sit empty.

Phoenix on Tuesday was poised to hit a 12th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) or higher, according to the National Weather Service. The longest recorded stretch so far was 18 days in 1974.

The high pressure needed to generate monsoon storms isn’t in just the right position, according to state climatologist Dr. Erinanne Saffell, so metro Phoenix is left with below normal precipitation and dry conditions that facilitate hotter temperatures. Also, some experts believe this year’s heavier snowpack in the West took more energy to melt, prolonging the progression of a summer high-pressure system.

“It just kind of delayed everything,” Saffell said.

Stepping outside is like walking into a giant hair dryer. Accidentally brushing metal and other surfaces can feel like touching a hot stove.

All the concrete and pavement in sprawling Phoenix contributes to the misery, as sidewalks and buildings bake all day and release accumulated heat slowly overnight. During the current wave, the “low” temps aren’t dipping below the 90 degrees (32.2 C).

“Phoenix in the early 1900s would average about five days a year where they had 110 degrees or higher. Now you count the last 10 years, it’s about 27 days a year. That’s five times more,” Saffell said.

Las Vegas could also see the mercury reach between 110 and 115 degrees (43.3 and 46.1 C) this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, temperatures were forecast to be between 100 and 103 (37.7 and 39.4 C) on Tuesday with a heat advisory in effect all day. Inland areas of Southern California are predicted to see conditions peak between 100 and 113 (37.7 and 45 C) from Friday through Sunday.

Like every summer, libraries, churches and other facilities in Phoenix serve as cooling centers or hydration stations for those who need refuge.

Isaiah Castellanos spent Monday morning inside the city library’s downtown branch and planned to return after grabbing lunch. A liver transplant recipient, Castellanos said his medications make him sunburn easily. He can’t afford to go to the movies or a museum, so the free public library is his go-to place to escape his under-air-conditioned home.

“It’s quiet. I’ll turn on my music and read a book or watch YouTube with my headphones, but also stay cool,” Castellanos said.

Melody Santiago, who oversees the front office of the Circle the City clinic, said some people are so grateful they return with thank-you cards or cookies. She is certain more will come in over the next week.

“It’s getting really hot, and they have nowhere else to go,” Santiago said. “It’s an eye-opener: You never know, you could be there too.”