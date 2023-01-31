Murray leads Atlanta against Phoenix after 40-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (25-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (27-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Phoenix Suns after Dejounte Murray scored 40 points in the Hawks’ 129-125 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns are 19-8 on their home court. Phoenix averages 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 12-15 on the road. Atlanta has a 14-14 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Trae Young averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.2 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Murray is averaging 22 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .