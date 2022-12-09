Top scorers face off in Phoenix-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (20-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum meet when Phoenix squares off against Boston. Booker ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Suns have gone 12-2 in home games. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Celtics have gone 9-3 away from home. Boston leads the Eastern Conference scoring 120.6 points per game while shooting 49.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 28.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Tatum is shooting 48.0% and averaging 30.8 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Torrey Craig: out (groin), Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (illness), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .