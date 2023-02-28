Hornets face the Suns on 5-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (33-29, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (20-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Hornets are 11-18 on their home court. Charlotte is 13-25 against opponents with a winning record.

The Suns have gone 12-19 away from home. Phoenix scores 112.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 128-97 in the last matchup on Jan. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Suns. Josh Okogie is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee), P.J. Washington: out (foot).

Suns: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .