Nuggets host the Suns in Christmas day action

Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-11, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -3.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets have gone 16-7 against Western Conference teams. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference with 28.3 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.3.

The Suns are 16-9 in conference play. Phoenix is 2-6 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 17.8 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Devin Booker is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 28 points and 5.8 assists. Deandre Ayton is shooting 65.8% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (groin), Cameron Payne: out (foot).

