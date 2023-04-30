Denver hosts Phoenix with 1-0 series lead

Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last meeting 125-107 on April 30 led by 34 points from Jamal Murray, while Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Suns.

The Nuggets are 34-18 against conference opponents. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points while shooting 50.4% from the field.

The Suns are 30-22 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is the leader in the Western Conference giving up just 111.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 63.2% and averaging 24.5 points for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Devin Booker is averaging 35.5 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Suns. Durant is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Suns: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .