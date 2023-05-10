Denver looks to close out series against Phoenix in game 6

Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -3.5; over/under is 226.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Phoenix Suns in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Nuggets beat the Suns 118-102 in the last matchup. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 28 points.

The Suns are 30-22 in Western Conference games. Phoenix averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Nuggets are 34-18 against conference opponents. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 35.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jamal Murray is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Porter is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Chris Paul: out (groin).

Nuggets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .