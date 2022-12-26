Suns’ Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, back, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, back, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets.

The All-NBA guard had two points in 4:20 after missing the previous three games because of groin soreness.

Booker entered the game averaging 28 points, scoring a season-best 58 points against New Orleans in his last appearance Dec. 17.

Booker has made 1,045 3-pointers in his career. He needs seven more to pass Steve Nash for No. 1 on the franchise list.

___

