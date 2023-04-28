Denver hosts Phoenix to begin second round

Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-29, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns to open the Western Conference second round. Denver and Phoenix tied the regular season series 2-2. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 119-115 on April 7. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 29 points, and Bruce Brown led the Nuggets with 31 points.

The Nuggets have gone 34-18 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Suns have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix scores 113.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 63.2% and averaging 24.5 points for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Devin Booker is averaging 37.2 points, 6.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Suns. Durant is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Suns: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .