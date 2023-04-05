Phoenix plays Denver, looks for 7th straight win

Denver Nuggets (52-27, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (44-35, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Denver as winners of six games in a row.

The Suns are 29-20 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the league with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.6 offensive boards.

The Nuggets are 33-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 54.9 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.9.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 100-93 in their last matchup on April 1. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 30 points, and Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .