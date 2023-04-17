Clippers take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Suns

Los Angeles Clippers (44-38, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -7.5; over/under is 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Clippers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last matchup 115-110 on April 17 led by 38 points from Kawhi Leonard, while Kevin Durant scored 27 points for the Suns.

The Suns have gone 9-7 against division opponents. Phoenix is the worst team in the NBA scoring 10.5 fast break points per game.

The Clippers are 9-7 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 20-25 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is shooting 46.7% and averaging 27.0 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (back).

Clippers: Paul George: out (leg).

