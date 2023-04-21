Phoenix takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (44-38, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Suns won the last matchup 123-109 on April 19 led by 38 points from Devin Booker, while Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points for the Clippers.

The Clippers are 9-7 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.

The Suns are 9-7 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Clippers. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 7.5 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for the Suns. Booker is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (leg), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Suns: Cameron Payne: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .