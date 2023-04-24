Booker and the Suns try to clinch series against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (44-38, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-37, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -12; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Los Angeles Clippers in game five. The Suns won the last matchup 112-100 on April 22 led by 31 points from Kevin Durant, while Russell Westbrook scored 37 points for the Clippers.

The Suns are 30-22 in Western Conference games. Phoenix ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 10.5 fast break points per game.

The Clippers are 9-7 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 27.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Suns. Durant is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (back).

Clippers: Paul George: out (leg), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .