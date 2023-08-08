FILE - People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities say a woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, while she was swimming at Rockaway beach. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words
Sports

New Suns owner Mat Ishbia overhauled the roster. Now he’s moving on to the fan experience

FILE - Fans walks past the Footprint Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia wasted little time overhauling his team's roster. Now, he's turned his attention to the fan experience at Footprint Center. (AP Photo/Matt York)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Fans walks past the Footprint Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia wasted little time overhauling his team’s roster. Now, he’s turned his attention to the fan experience at Footprint Center. (AP Photo/Matt York)
FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia looks on as players warm up before Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, May 9, 2023, in Denver. New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia wasted little time overhauling his team's roster. Now, he's turned his attention to the fan experience at Footprint Center. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia looks on as players warm up before Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, May 9, 2023, in Denver. New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia wasted little time overhauling his team’s roster. Now, he’s turned his attention to the fan experience at Footprint Center. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By DAVID BRANDT
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia wasted little time overhauling his team’s roster.

Now, he’s turned his attention to the fan experience at Footprint Center.

The Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury announced Tuesday that they’ve partnered with OVG Hospitality to provide food and beverages at games, concerts and other live events at the arena. Ishbia said the new partnership will improve the quality of food, speed up lines at concession stands and include new menu items.

The Suns have sold out 80 straight games at Footprint Center, counting regular season contests and the playoffs.

Other news
CORRESCTS THE NAME OF THE PLAYER TOSSING THE BALL TO EVAN BROWN (63) NOT JACOB SYKES (69) AS ORIGNALLY SENT - Seattle Seahawks center Evan Brown tosses a ball as guard Phil Haynes (60) and other defensive players watch during the NFL football team's training camp Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
One of the few competitions in Seahawks camp has Evan Brown leading race to become starting center
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones run a drill during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Packers’ AJ Dillon eager to rebound after busy offseason in which he wrote a book and became a dad
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs teammate Brittney Griner after a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, scored her 10,000th point during the game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Liberty hitting stride heading into final month of season

“Just because our fans love the Phoenix Suns doesn’t mean I can take them for granted,” Ishbia said. “It means I want to lean in more. That was part of the TV deal, too.”

The Suns made waves in April when they announced a new media rights deal that would make Suns and Mercury games available on local television and provide streaming options. The first-of-its-kind deal could pave the way for local sports broadcasts following the struggles of regional sports networks.

Now the deep-pocketed Ishbia — who bought the Suns for roughly $4 billion less than a year ago — is trying to up the food and drink game at his arena. The deal with OVG includes everything from “specialized beverages as fans enter the arena, customized food offerings from locally renowned chefs, to an elevated wine program for connoisseurs of every variety.”

Ishbia has quickly become one of the NBA’s most visible owners despite his short tenure. Less than a week after he was officially introduced by the Suns, the franchise pulled off a blockbuster deadline deal to land 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant.

The Suns have also been busy this offseason, trading for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. Ishbia even had a much-publicized spat with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during a playoff game, but the two eventually made up.

Ishbia’s fingerprints have been prominent on all the moves — whether it’s adding an All-Star or a snazzy new cocktail.

“How do we make everything more efficient so we can have a better all-around fan experience?” Ishbia said. “It’s not all going to be ready Day 1. But it’s an evolution, not a revolution.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

DAVID BRANDT
DAVID BRANDT
Sports Reporter based in Phoenix