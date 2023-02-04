Detroit hosts Phoenix for cross-conference game

Phoenix Suns (28-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pistons -4.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns take on Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons have gone 7-19 at home. Detroit is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are 9-17 on the road. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference shooting 38.3% from downtown. Saben Lee leads the Suns shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 108-102 in the last matchup on Nov. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is averaging 21.4 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Ayton is averaging 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 47.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Cory Joseph: day to day (back).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .