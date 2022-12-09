Phoenix faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (5-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-6, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Suns play Detroit.

The Suns are 9-1 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Pistons are 2-10 on the road. Detroit is 1-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 27.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.7 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Landry Shamet: day to day (concussion).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Saddiq Bey: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .