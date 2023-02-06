AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
David Brandt
Sports Reporter based in Phoenix
davidbrandtAPdbrandt@ap.org
Click to copy
Related topics

AP source: Suns president, CEO Jason Rowley leaves team

By DAVID BRANDTFebruary 6, 2023 GMT

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has decided to leave the team as the franchise moves forward with leadership changes, according to a person familiar with the details.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Rowley’s resignation was not shared outside of the organization.

The person said Rowley’s departure was “shared internally” within the Suns organization on Monday. ESPN first reported the news, saying employees were notified in an internal email from Suns interim governor Sam Garvin.

Rowley’s resignation comes in the midst of big changes in Phoenix. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia is expected to be the team’s new majority owner in the near future if the NBA’s board of governors approves his plan to purchase the controlling stake of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver.

The 43-year-old Ishbia agreed on Dec. 20 to the deal, one that put the total value of the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

NBA

  • Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over

  • NBA reschedules 3 games to make up for 1 postponed by storm

  • Jazz owner aims to showcase Utah with NBA All-Star Game

  • LeBron's Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham

    • Sarver’s suspension came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

    Shortly afterward, Sarver announced he would be looking to sell the Suns and the Mercury.

    ___

    AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.