Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix.

The Pelicans have gone 10-5 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 116.7 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Suns are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is seventh in the league scoring 115.8 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 124-111 on Oct. 29. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is scoring 23.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 12.9 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 15.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ribs).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .