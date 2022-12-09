New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Phoenix looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the league with 45.3 rebounds led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 9.1.

The Suns are 13-5 against conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA scoring 115.8 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 124-111 on Oct. 29. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Devin Booker is scoring 27.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe), Jose Alvarado: day to day (ribs).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .