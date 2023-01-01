Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New York

Phoenix Suns (20-17, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (19-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New York Knicks. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Knicks are 8-10 on their home court. New York is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Suns have gone 6-12 away from home. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 115.1 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 116-95 on Nov. 20. Cameron Payne scored 21 points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 24.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 27.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (finger), Obi Toppin: out (knee), Jalen Brunson: out (hip).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: day to day (achilles), Cameron Payne: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .