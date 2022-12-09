New York visits Phoenix following Booker’s 49-point game

New York Knicks (8-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (9-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the New York Knicks after Devin Booker scored 49 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 134-133 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Suns are 7-1 on their home court. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 27.5 assists per game led by Booker averaging 5.4.

The Knicks have gone 4-5 away from home. New York is third in the NBA scoring 55.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Brunson averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 24.8 points for the Suns. Cameron Payne is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Julius Randle is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 20 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Brunson is averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel), Landry Shamet: out (concussion).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .