Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder face the Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-28, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -8; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.

The Suns are 21-15 in conference matchups. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference shooting 37.8% from deep, led by Damion Lee shooting 43.9% from 3-point range.

The Thunder have gone 15-18 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.9 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Suns. Lee is averaging 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 122.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (foot), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg).

