Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (36-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -12.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Phoenix. He’s fourth in the NBA averaging 31.2 points per game.

The Suns have gone 23-15 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 111.1 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Thunder are 18-22 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is second in the league scoring 118.4 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 124-115 in the last matchup on Feb. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 18.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 121.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (foot).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .