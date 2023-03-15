Phoenix faces Orlando, seeks to end 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (28-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (37-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Suns take on Orlando.

The Suns have gone 22-12 in home games. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 1.9.

The Magic have gone 12-22 away from home. Orlando has a 13-21 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 12 the Magic won 114-97 led by 20 points from Wendell Carter Jr., while Cameron Payne scored 22 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is averaging 18.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Carter is shooting 52.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (foot), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .