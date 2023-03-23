Phoenix visits Sacramento on 3-game road slide

Phoenix Suns (38-34, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (43-29, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Suns visit Sacramento.

The Kings are 8-6 in division games. Sacramento leads the Western Conference with 120.9 points and is shooting 49.7%.

The Suns have gone 24-19 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 4-9 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 128-119 on March 12. Harrison Barnes scored 19 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Chris Paul is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Huerter: day to day (popliteus).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (hip), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .