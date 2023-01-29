Phoenix takes on Toronto following overtime win

Toronto Raptors (23-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Toronto Raptors after the Suns took down the San Antonio Spurs 128-118 in overtime.

The Suns have gone 18-8 in home games. Phoenix has a 3-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors are 8-16 on the road. Toronto is 2-9 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 113-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 35 points, and Mikal Bridges led the Suns with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.0 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.5 points, eight rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Raptors. Trent is averaging 19.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: out (foot).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: out (wrist), Dalano Banton: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .