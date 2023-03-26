Jazz face the Suns on 3-game losing streak

Phoenix Suns (39-35, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-39, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Jazz play Phoenix.

The Jazz are 22-24 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is sixth in the league averaging 13.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. Lauri Markkanen leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Suns are 24-20 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 113-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker Kessler is averaging 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

Chris Paul is averaging 13.6 points, 9.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 32.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 119.0 points, 48.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 119.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: out (hand), Rudy Gay: out (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (hip), Kevin Durant: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .