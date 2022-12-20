Washington plays Phoenix on 10-game road skid

Washington Wizards (11-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-12, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Suns -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Phoenix looking to stop its 10-game road losing streak.

The Suns have gone 14-3 in home games. Phoenix averages 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Wizards are 3-13 in road games. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 28 points and 5.8 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Porzingis is averaging 22.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 110.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES:

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .