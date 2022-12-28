Washington and Phoenix meet in out-of-conference game

Phoenix Suns (20-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Wizards -1.5; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns take on Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards in non-conference play.

The Wizards are 9-7 on their home court. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Porzingis averaging 7.0.

The Suns are 6-10 on the road. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference giving up just 111.5 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 113-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 29 points, and Landry Shamet led the Suns with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis is averaging 21.9 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Booker is averaging 27.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.8 points and 10 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: day to day (back).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (groin), Landry Shamet: out (achilles), Cameron Payne: out (foot).

