U.S. News

Phoenix water rates to rise after City Council OK’s 3 separate increases over an 18-month span

 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council has voted to raise water rates in the city starting in October with three separate increases over an 18-month span.

The initial rate increase will be 6.5% in October, then another 6.5% in March 2024, followed by a 13% increase in March 2025.

A 6.5% percent rate hike translates to about $2 a month for the average user.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed proposal to extend a longstanding half-cent sales tax that funds transportation projects in Arizona’s most populous county and is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Phoenix now is also trying to conserve water by limiting the amount businesses and people living in the city can use.

The water-allowance level for each customer currently is about 7,500 gallons a month during the summer. That will drop to 6,000 gallons a month in the summer of 2024.

Anyone who goes over that amount will have to pay an additional $4 a month to their water bill starting in October.

There will also be increases in wastewater service rates.

Phoenix TV station KPHO reported that most people attending the City Council meeting Wednesday supported the higher rates, saying keeping water affordable and available for the long term is the biggest priority.

The water shortage on the Colorado River has forced cities in the Phoenix area to adopt drought-contingency plans that force them to carefully manage their water use.