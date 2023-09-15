AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 8-14, 2023
A model runs backstage during a Spanish designer Claro Couture fashion show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid Spain, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A chicken grazes inside a home that was damaged by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N’tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
Israeli police officers disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys blocking a road during a protest against the country’s military draft, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A fisherman casts his line into the Mediterranean Sea in Hadera, Israel, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi (19) goes for a header with Bolivia’s Victor Abrego during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gaston Brito)
Bavarian herdsmen dress during the return of their cattle from summer pastures in the mountains near Oberstdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. In autumn, herds fed on alpine pastures in the mountains during summer are led down to the valley where they spend the winter. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Shakira performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Chilean exile Sergio Naranjo shows his old, Chilean passport marked with the Spanish instruction: “Only valid to leave the country”, in Mexico City, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Naranjo, 69, was a member of Chile’s Revolutionary Left Movement and became a political exile on May 17, 1975 when he left a detention center and was expelled from Chile, landing in Mexico, following the military coup by Gen. Augusto Pinochet that ousted and killed Salvador Allende on Sept. 11, 1973. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Lightning strikes as The Tribute in Light is seen in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York from across the Hudson River on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Presidential hopeful of the Liberty Advances coalition Javier Milei, right, poses for a selfie with a follower during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Commuters arrive at the Kadikoy ferry terminal after crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A BYU fan shows his support before an NCAA college football game against Southern Utah, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A woman walks past a poster featuring the painting of Caravaggio’s “The Supper at Emmaus”, outside the National Gallery, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Lewis Pugh waves after finishing his swim of the Hudson River in lower Manhattan, New York, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer finished the leg of his monthlong river journey Wednesday at the lower tip of Manhattan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, is hit by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
A shell-shocked Ukrainian serviceman lies on a bed at the field hospital near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during a medical time out between sets against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Joseph Phillip, 10, braces while igniting a firecracker with friends, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Small firecrackers are for sale without age restriction from the Akiachak Enterprises general store. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)
Mosquitoes lay eggs inside the World Mosquito Program’s factory, in Medellin, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Scientists are breeding the mosquitoes to carry the bacteria Wolbachia, which interrupts the transmission of dengue. (AP Photo/Jaime Saldarriaga)
A model runs backstage during a Spanish designer Claro Couture fashion show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. Bavarian herdsmen prepare their clothes before they drive their beasts during the return of the cattle from the summer pastures in the mountains near Oberstdorf, Germany. Lightning strikes as The Tribute in Light is seen in the sky in New York on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. And mosquitoes lay eggs inside the World Mosquito Program’s factory in Medellin, Colombia. Scientists are breeding the mosquitoes to carry the bacteria Wolbachia, which interrupts the transmission of dengue.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
