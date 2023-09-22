AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept-15-21, 2023
A street dog walks in front of the presidential escort regiment during a military parade on Independence Day, and Army Day, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A man prepares to immerse in an artificial pond, an idol of elephant headed Hindu god Ganesha on the second day of ten days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Inter Milan’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores his side’s 3rd goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Migrants who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico pass under concertina wire along the Rio Grande river, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Rescuers recover the body of a victim killed during flooding in Derna, Libya, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. (AP Photo/Ricardo Garcia Vilanova)
South Africa’s Marvin Orie tries to grab the line out ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Indigenous people watch on a large television screen as the Supreme Court gets ready to decide on whether to overturn or maintain a ruling on the legality of boundaries for vast Indigenous lands, and whether Indigenous people can claim their right to be on some protected areas, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Assault unit commander from the 3rd Assault Brigade who goes by the call sign ‘Fedia,’ passes by the body of a dead Russian soldier at the frontline in Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The 3rd Assault Brigade announced Friday they had recaptured the war-ravaged settlement which lies 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, in the country’s embattled east. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)
Heroic Military Academy cadets march in the annual Independence Day military parade in the capital’s main square, the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A dachshund dressed as a leo walks a podium during a dachshund parade festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Early-risers take part in an exercise program at dawn in Bug Light Park, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in South Portland, Maine. Most of the state is enjoying a pleasant, dry stretch of weather that should last through Saturday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The imprint of a climate activist’s hand in glue is left on the asphalt after they were detached by police during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Activists of the “Last Generation”, Letzte Generation, blocked streets in Berlin Monday to protest against the climate policies of the German government.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a rally to end the use of fossil fuels, in New York, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks during the Bloomberg Transition Finance Action Forum at the Plaza Hotel, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit, Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A bullet hole is seen in a shop window following an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Palestinian health officials say the death toll over a day of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip has risen to six, four from Jenin. The army said that forces carried out a rare strike Tuesday with a suicide drone during the operation and exchanged fire with gunmen in Jenin. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A man checks a ride arm at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania’s autumn fairs, like the Titu Fair, are one of the very few still affordable entertainment events of the year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A Venezuelan migrant laughs as she jokes with her husband, who gave her a few flowers he picked in the grass, as they wait along the rail lines in hopes of boarding a freight train heading north in Huehuetoca, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Guests use their cell phones to record the Roberto Cavalli women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Family members of inmates watch as soldiers raid the Tocorón Penitentiary Center, in Tocorón, Venezuela, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Soldiers carried out the prison raid in an effort to dismantle one of the largest criminal gangs in the country, according to Interior Minister Admiral Remigio Ceballos. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A street dog walks in front of the presidential escort regiment during a military parade in Chile. Migrants rush to the U.S.-Mexico border and overwhelm border services. Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car under a shower of sparks during qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. And an imprint of a climate activist’s hand in glue is left on the asphalt after they were detached by police during a climate protest in Germany. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
