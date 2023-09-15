AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

2 of 12 |

Eliana Rodríguez holds a photograph of herself with her daughter Yelena Monroy, at her home in La Serena, Chile, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The photograph was taken one year after they were released from a detention center where Rodriguez and her two young daughters were imprisoned for over a year during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who was brought to power in Chile after a military coup in September 1973. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)