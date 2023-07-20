England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
U.S. News

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pedestrian crosses a street in the rain as a severe thunderstorm passes through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A pedestrian crosses a street in the rain as a severe thunderstorm passes through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Both are with the WGA. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Both are with the WGA. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marko Leszczuk walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Leszczuk, who was recently snorkeling and had his gear in his truck, decided to jokingly wear them out. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Marko Leszczuk walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Leszczuk, who was recently snorkeling and had his gear in his truck, decided to jokingly wear them out. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden reacts as he meets guests during a Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden reacts as he meets guests during a Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth Thebe-Choonara, left, of Johannesburg, South Africa, takes a selfie with The Rev. Jesse Jackson before Jackson announced that he is stepping down as the president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Elizabeth Thebe-Choonara, left, of Johannesburg, South Africa, takes a selfie with The Rev. Jesse Jackson before Jackson announced that he is stepping down as the president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
People listen as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
An FBI Evidence Response Team investigator walks behind crime scene tape on the third floor of the Bluemont Village Apartments, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. The suspect in a fatal shooting involving police officers a day earlier was connected to at least one apartment unit at this location. Both the suspect and one police officer were killed. (AP Photo/Ann Arbor Miller)
An FBI Evidence Response Team investigator walks behind crime scene tape on the third floor of the Bluemont Village Apartments, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. The suspect in a fatal shooting involving police officers a day earlier was connected to at least one apartment unit at this location. Both the suspect and one police officer were killed. (AP Photo/Ann Arbor Miller)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A portrait of U.S. soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A portrait of U.S. soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People survey the damage to their home that was destroyed by a tornado on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Dortches, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
People survey the damage to their home that was destroyed by a tornado on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Dortches, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans seek shelter from a torrential downpour as they wait to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, for an event to present international superstar Lionel Messi one day after the team finalized his signing through the 2025 season, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Fans seek shelter from a torrential downpour as they wait to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, for an event to present international superstar Lionel Messi one day after the team finalized his signing through the 2025 season, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, of Team Stewart, drives towards the basket against Team Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, of Team Stewart, drives towards the basket against Team Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Manuel Margot chases after a two-run triple hit by Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Manuel Margot chases after a two-run triple hit by Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa reaches for the ball during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match against Panama Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa reaches for the ball during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match against Panama Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., is bucked off Tactical Error during a bull riding event in rodeo finals action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Trey Kimzey, of Strong City, Okla., is bucked off Tactical Error during a bull riding event in rodeo finals action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Heat ripples distort two pedestrians crossing the street on Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Heat ripples distort two pedestrians crossing the street on Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Technicians from SunPower Corp., brave the extreme heat as they install solar panels on a residence's roof in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Technicians from SunPower Corp., brave the extreme heat as they install solar panels on a residence’s roof in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
JULY 14 - 20, 2023

Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

FILE - United States' players jump to celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Visa re-ups sponsorship with US Soccer, equal investment in women
On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years.
Magali Urbina shields herself from the sun as she watches as the state installs large buoys to be used as a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande along her farm near Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The week’s best pictures from North America
JULY 7 - 13, 2023

Water floods streets in the northeast, Texas installs buoys in the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, and a heat wave strikes parts of the country.
FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents
The House Foreign Affairs chairman has subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon crossed over sensitive military sites across North America.
Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company, sits blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice, as pink smoke is fanned by Jodie Evans, left, co-founder of protest group CODEPINK, before they were detained for blocking the entrance of the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after first burning a replica of the Bill of Rights in protest of the Justice Department's prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The best photos from North America, from protest to fireworks
JUNE 30 - JULY 6, 2023

In a cloud of pink smoke, a co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company protests the prosecution of Julian Assange, mourners react to present and past mass shootings across the country, children and animals try to cool down amid a heat wave, and fireworks are launched to celebrate Independence

