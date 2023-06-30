AP Week in Pictures: North America
A couple watches the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Bal Harbour, Fla. A heat dome is spreading eastward from Texas and by the weekend is expected to be centered over the mid-South, said meteorologist Bryan Jackson with the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Clouds roll in over Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
AnMarie Rodgers, right, and Jennifer Kanenaga kiss before kicking off San Francisco’s Pride Parade as part of the Dykes on Bikes contingent on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Sasha Colby performs during the Mahu Magic drag show at the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Fans shield themselves from the sun during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Tubers float along the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Lucas Harrington, 7, cools off in a mister at Kauffman Stadium as temperatures approach 100 degrees fahrenheit before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A hot air balloon floats over vineyards, seen from a Napa Valley Aloft balloon, in Napa, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. This year, wine grapes are thriving after a winter of record amounts of rain fell in California, but a recent trip high above the valley in a hot air balloon revealed miles of lush, green vineyards — the only blemish coming from shadows cast by the balloons themselves. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Sharday Miller, walks away holding extra bandages she received after having her skin treated at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that’s moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Incarcerated graduate Jose Catalan poses for photos after his graduation ceremony at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023. Catalan earned his bachelor’s degree in communications through the Transforming Outcomes Project at Sacramento State. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Christian Rodriguez walks among some of the 53 crosses that are part of a memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants last summer, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in San Antonio. U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of four more people in connection to the smuggling deaths of the migrants, which included children, who were left in the trailer in the scorching Texas summer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kelly Hitchcock closes an irrigation ditch just downriver from a bridge collapse at the Yellowstone River near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Bronze medalist in the Junior Male Division Zihan Kong, of China, performs a Pas de Deux from “Children of the Stars” during the Awards Gala at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, Miss., Friday, June 23, 2023, during the final night of the USA International Ballet Competition. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JUNE 23 - 29, 2023
People try to cool off amid a heat wave across the country, revelers celebrate Pride with a kiss in San Francisco, and a prisoner attends a graduation ceremony in California.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
