AP Week in Pictures: North America

Christian Rodriguez walks among some of the 53 crosses that are part of a memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants last summer, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in San Antonio. U.S. authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of four more people in connection to the smuggling deaths of the migrants, which included children, who were left in the trailer in the scorching Texas summer. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)