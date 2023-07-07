AP Week in Pictures: North America

8 of 18 |

Guards stand on the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices said Friday they will hear the Biden administration’s appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)