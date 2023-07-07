AP Week in Pictures: North America

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
U.S. News

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Ben Cohen, co-founder of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company, sits blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice, as pink smoke is fanned by Jodie Evans, left, co-founder of protest group CODEPINK, before they were detained for blocking the entrance of the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday, July 6, 2023, after first burning a replica of the Bill of Rights in protest of the Justice Department's prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A pyrotechnics display is launched after a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Several countries, including South Africa, deployed firefighters to Canada to help local efforts to control widespread wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Zoologist Kris Marshall sprays water to help an elephant keep cool from the heat at the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Near a damaged sign, a utility pole lies in a parking lot on Friday, June 30, 2023, snapped off in derecho winds that hit Springfield, Ill., a day earlier along with a string of others on an east-side commercial strip just west of Interstate 55. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Drag queen Alexus Daniels is reflected in a mirror applying makeup, or "painting," at home in Coal Township, Pa., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Alexus is preparing for her first "Drag Storytime!" in Mt. Carmel, Pa., at the Pink Moon Collective to read "My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton" and "Coat of Many Colors" to children, family, and friends. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Guards stand on the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. A year after its sweeping gun rights ruling, the Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether judges are going too far in striking down restrictions on firearms. The justices said Friday they will hear the Biden administration's appeal of one such ruling that struck down as unconstitutional a federal law meant to keep guns away from people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Rev. Shawn Freeman speaks during a prayer gathering at the site of Sunday's mass shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of geography teacher and cross country coach Scott Beigel, is overcome with emotion as she talks to journalists about visiting the scene where her son and 16 others were killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in the El Paso Walmart mass shooting, breaks down in tears while speaking to the media outside the federal court in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Patrick Crusius, who is accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in August 2019, is set to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to federal hate crimes and weapons charges in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)
A woman sings during a prayer vigil at the Salt and Light church for the victims of a fatal shooting spree, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. The shooting occurred Monday night and left several people dead and others wounded. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Party debris is strewn in the area of a mass shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say several people were killed and dozens wounded during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Competitive eater Adam Moran eats hot dogs during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Children play in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Confetti falls on the audience during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at the Hatch Shell, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Fireworks burst above the National Mall, and from left, the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, late Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
JUNE 30 - JULY 6, 2023

In a cloud of pink smoke, a co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company protests the prosecution of Julian Assange, mourners react to present and past mass shootings across the country, children and animals try to cool down amid a heat wave, and fireworks are launched to celebrate Independence Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

