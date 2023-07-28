AP Week in Pictures: North America

JULY 21 - 27, 2023

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze at the microphone as he arrived for a news conference, actors and writers continue their strike for a better contract as a heat wave blistered the United States, a construction crane in New York caught fire and lost its arm, and a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from its base in Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo assistant Sydney Schaefer in New York.

