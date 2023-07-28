AP Week in Pictures: North America
Declan Brooks competes in the Men’s BMX Park during X Games California, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A picketer walks past an advertisement for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” outside Paramount studios, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, as the actors’ and writers’ guilds continue to strike. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Rev. Wheeler Parker as Marvel Parker holds a signing pen, at right, after Biden signed a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire, lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Texas Rangers’ Martin Perez, front, is doused with water by Ezequiel Duran, back, after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites is seen during a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene, left, falls as he collides with Fulham’s Bobby Reid during the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Cyclists ride past a corn field on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register’s annual bike ride across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, near Scranton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Spectators react during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich., as they view video of the Oxford, Mich., High School shooting where Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Inter Miami fans listen to a band play before the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A model painted by an artist poses during Human Connection Arts Annual NYC Bodypainting Day in Union Square Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Declan Brooks competes in the Men’s BMX Park during X Games California, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Declan Brooks competes in the Men’s BMX Park during X Games California, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Ventura, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A jet takes flight as heat ripples radiate from the runway, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A picketer walks past an advertisement for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” outside Paramount studios, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, as the actors’ and writers’ guilds continue to strike. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A picketer walks past an advertisement for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” outside Paramount studios, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, as the actors’ and writers’ guilds continue to strike. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Rev. Wheeler Parker as Marvel Parker holds a signing pen, at right, after Biden signed a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Rev. Wheeler Parker as Marvel Parker holds a signing pen, at right, after Biden signed a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire, lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire, lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and then plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Texas Rangers’ Martin Perez, front, is doused with water by Ezequiel Duran, back, after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Texas Rangers’ Martin Perez, front, is doused with water by Ezequiel Duran, back, after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites is seen during a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites is seen during a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene, left, falls as he collides with Fulham’s Bobby Reid during the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene, left, falls as he collides with Fulham’s Bobby Reid during the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Cyclists ride past a corn field on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register’s annual bike ride across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, near Scranton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cyclists ride past a corn field on a county highway while riding in The Des Moines Register’s annual bike ride across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, near Scranton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Spectators react during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich., as they view video of the Oxford, Mich., High School shooting where Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Spectators react during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich., as they view video of the Oxford, Mich., High School shooting where Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Inter Miami fans listen to a band play before the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami fans listen to a band play before the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A model painted by an artist poses during Human Connection Arts Annual NYC Bodypainting Day in Union Square Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
A model painted by an artist poses during Human Connection Arts Annual NYC Bodypainting Day in Union Square Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
JULY 21 - 27, 2023
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze at the microphone as he arrived for a news conference, actors and writers continue their strike for a better contract as a heat wave blistered the United States, a construction crane in New York caught fire and lost its arm, and a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from its base in Florida.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.
The selection was curated by AP photo assistant Sydney Schaefer in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com