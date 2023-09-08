AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 1-7 2023
A soldier of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade gives first aid to his 19-year-old wounded comrade, near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
People walk alongside a flooded road in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Fierce rainstorms battered Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, triggering flooding. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Carlos Santana dodges being doused by Willy Adames after the team’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game in Milwaukee, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as a plane approaches LaGuardia Airport for a landing in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A human pyramid of revelers collapses after trying to reach an overhanging earthen pot during celebrations marking the Hindu festival Janmashtami in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Janmashtami celebrates the birthday of Hindu god Krishna. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Palestinians inspect a damaged building following an Israeli army raid in Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A man sunbathes at the Trocadero fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, where temperatures rose to 33 degrees Celsius or 91 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, left, and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Paramedics give first aid to people injured by a Russian rocket attack on a food market in the city center of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz adjusts his eye patch during the first day of the budget 2024 debate at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Scholz is wearing the eye patch following a jogging accident during the weekend. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Nevada wide receiver Dalevon Campbell loses his helmet after being hit by Southern California linebacker Tackett Curtis during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Upon review by officials, Curtis was ejected on a targeting penalty. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
An Israeli riot police officer kicks at an Eritrean protester during clashes in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A girl plays under a light projecting a rooster on the floor during nighttime activities in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Shiite pilgrims mark the Arbaeen holiday in Karbala, Iraq, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Britain’s Jake Dixon sprays sparkling wine on his face as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Moto 2 race of the Catalunya Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Painter Efren Cortes opens the door of his workshop after transporting his paintings, including one of the late President Salvador Allende, on a dolly from the Plaza de Armas, where he has been selling his paintings for over 30 years, in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The painting of Allende, which is not for sale but for display, was commissioned for the commemorative book “Chicho,” Allende’s nickname, to mark the 50th anniversary of the military coup led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet that overthrew his government. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A young cadet heads to his classroom on the first day of school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Pope Francis is accompanied by Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, left, as Francis greets faithful gathered outside the Apostolic Prefecture in Ulaanbaatar’s Kahn Uul district, Mongolia, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, cools off between games against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Residents stand near the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires in Johannesburg, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The nighttime fire ripped through a rundown apartment building mainly occupied by homeless people and squatters in Johannesburg early Thursday, leaving dozens dead. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Ukrainian soldiers suffer serious wounds during the ongoing counter-offensive against Russia. Chile remembers the 50th anniversary of the coup where President Salvador Allende was killed, and Gen. Augusto Pinochet was brought to power. And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wears an eye patch after a jogging accident. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
