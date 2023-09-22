AP Week in Pictures: North America | September 15-21, 2023
United Auto Workers member Brian Rooster Heppner raises his fist as he cheers during a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia tries to reach a foul ball hit by Boston Red Sox’s Ceddanne Rafaela in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A motorist travels through flood waters on a road that remains closed a day after storm Lee passed through the region, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, near Northeast Harbor, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Britain’s Prince William examines oyster samples in the East River with students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School in New York on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, during a visit to an oyster reef restoration project. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)
Two people dance in the rain during storm Lee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Bar Harbor, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Migrants, foreground, who crossed into the U.S. from Mexico watch a golfer from a makeshift processing area located near a golf course along the Rio Grande, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A family member embraces Siamak Namazi after he and four fellow American detainees were released in a prisoner swap deal between the U.S. and Iran, arriving at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi arrives to address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump stand for the national anthem during a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Maquoketa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Washington Nationals’ CJ Abrams hits into a double play during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A flock of birds flies past as Moninder Singh, foreground right, a spokesperson for the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council (BCGC), waits to speak to reporters outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, where temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving the temple parking lot in June. Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Climate activists gather at a rally to end fossil fuels, in New York, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
SEPTEMBER 15- 21, 2023
Auto workers strike against three U.S. car manufacturers, migrants watch a golfer in Texas, and President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
