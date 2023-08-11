AP-Week in Pictures: Aug. 3 - Aug. 10, 2023
Demonstrators run past tires set on fire during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities is left on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a stubborn blaze, one of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
China’s Wu Guoqing competes in the Men’s C4 1km Time Trial final during day two of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Arsenal’s Declan Rice heads the ball during the English FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A flock of birds fly in front of the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A man washes his clothes in a stream near debris left over after flood waters devastated the village of Nanxinfang on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A bloodied woman is carried away after presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death while at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (API via AP)
Visitors gather around the newly-inaugurated jungle gym dubbed ,"The Yaguarón”, at Eco Park in San Nicolas, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The attraction is based on a regional urban legend of the Yaguaron, a fantastical creature with the head of a dog and the body of a reptile that was said to live in the depths of a nearby stream. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Natalie Zaichenko, 60, tends to the grave of her son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Forest officials place flowers on a wild elephant that succumbed to injuries after being hit by a speeding train at Kurkria village, outskirts of Guwahati, India, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Simone Biles performs on the balance beam at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards along the Griboedov Channel during the annual costumed ‘Fontanka’ SUP-boards festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
A herd of sheep is driven by Angel Mari Sanz, 62, one of the last active sheep herders, through the ancient Spanish transhumance route known as “La Cañada de The Roncaleses” (The Path of the Roncaleses) in Navarra province, near to Fustinana, Northern Spain, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
A man puts his child on a plastic vessel to play in flood waters of the Bagmati river following heavy monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan’s Union Square for an Internet personality’s video game console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan)
A deer stands in a wheat field in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
From fiery protests in Haiti, to wildfires in Hawaii, to an assassination in Ecuador, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York.
