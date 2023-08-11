AP Week in Pictures: North America
The sun shines through clouds over wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including flash drought, high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil)
A train transports freight on a common carrier line near Price, Utah on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Uinta Basin Railway, which would connect to common carrier lines, could be an 88-mile line in Utah that would run through tribal lands and national forest to move oil and gas to the national rail network. Critics question investing billions in oil and gas infrastructure as the country seeks to use less of the fossil fuels that worsen climate change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A cloud of dust envelops dignitaries as they wait for President Joe Biden to speak at the Red Butte Airfield, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Volunteer Daniel Hyduke of Miami Beach, Fla., clips a fragment of coral to be transplanted from the coral nursery to the reef, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, off of Key Biscayne, Fla. Scientists from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science established a new restoration research site there to identify and better understand the heat tolerance of certain coral species and genotypes during bleaching events. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mourners gather during a celebration of life for O’Shae Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Hillery Sklar cries during a vigil to memorialize O’Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them. (AP Photo/Tracie Van Auken)
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York’s Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan’s Union Square for an Internet personality’s videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Club America fans celebrate during the final minutes of a Leagues Cup soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, center, laughs as Greg Penner, left, owner of the Denver Broncos, and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, pretend to fight over him during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Workers picket outside of City Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Thousands of Los Angeles city employees, including sanitation workers, engineers and traffic officers, walked off the job for a 24-hour strike alleging unfair labor practices. The union said its members voted to authorize the walkout because the city has failed to bargain in good faith and also engaged in labor practices that restricted employee and union rights. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Toronto police work the scene of a protest that turned violent in Earlscourt Park, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Toronto. Toronto police say one person was stabbed and eight others were injured during a protest in the city’s west end. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Milwaukee Brewers’ William Contreras reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Seattle Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez is hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres reliever Steven Wilson during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham collides with the wall as the RBI triple from Seattle Mariners’ Dylan Moore rolls along the top of the wall during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Five-year-old Jack Sawyer, of Dillon, Iowa, lies on the back of a cow in the cattle barn at the Iowa State Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly by on a practice run ahead of Seafair Weekend activities, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
AUGUST 4 - 10, 2023
Wildfires burn in Hawaii, police set off a smoke bomb in New York to disperse a crowd, and a diver transplants coral fragments off the coast of Florida.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
