AP Global Pictures of the Week: July 14-20, 2023
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tyler Downs and Greg Duncan of the United States compete in the Men’s diving 3m Synchro Springboard at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Iraqis throw stones during clashes with security forces in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar after it crashed there in bad weather killing several people and injuring others, at a sky-diving center in Chrcynno, central Poland, on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
A man cries outside the mortuary after he lost his son during monsoon rains on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Anti-government protesters scuffle with a line of police in downtown Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The protesters are demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call for immediate presidential elections as well as justice for those who were killed during protests after the ouster of her predecessor Pedro Castillo. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ukrainian serviceman aka Zhuk, left, with his wife Zoya, second left, celebrate with friends during their wedding ceremony in Cherkasy region, Ukraine, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A firefighting helicopter dumps water as fire approaches houses in Kalamaki near Agioi Theodori about 60 kilometers west of Athens, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
United States’ Tony Finau plays his tee shot on the 9th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens as Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, is seen on a screen while she testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A demonstrator sits next to a bonfire as others occupy the Ayalon Highway to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A woman whose family members are trapped under rubble wails after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Australia’s Katrina Gorry wins the ball from Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn, left, during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A rowing team glides along the Potomac River past the Washington Monument as the sun rises on another hot and humid day in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
A devotee gets ready to play the role of Pothuraju, a mythical character, during the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
A hiker walks past the Hole-in-the-Rock at Papago Park during sunrise as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees F. (46 C.), Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
JULY 14 - 20, 2023
From French electronic music duo The Blaze performing onstage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, to Iraqis throwing stones during clashes with security forces in front of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad protesting the burning of the Quran in Sweden, to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrating after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
An Australian cast away being rescued off the coast of Mexico, deadly mudslides in Colombia, a power struggle in Guatemala between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a woman surfing waves in Venezuela.
Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.
