AP Week in Pictures: North America
Magali Urbina shields herself from the sun as she watches as the state installs large buoys to be used as a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande along her farm near Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A migrant swims in the Rio Grande behind concertina wire as he tries enter the U.S. from Mexico near the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier in Eagle Pass, Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her husband, veterinarian Dan Kelly, use a canoe to remove surgical supplies from the flood-damaged center, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The supplies included orthopedic implants for an upcoming surgery on a dog. A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days brought more flooding across Vermont Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Escalante, Utah. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A small tractor clears water from a business as flood waters block a street, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Barre, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Friends and family view the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Va. Ahmad Yar, an Afghan immigrant who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, was shot and killed on Monday, July 3, while working as a ride-share driver in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Kathy Eason, a worker at the Center for Highland Falls, stands outside the organization’s storefront after being trapped inside by floodwaters the previous day, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at the port after a fire that claimed the lives of two Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr. , and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on large container ships. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Josh Awotunde blows away a bug as he competes in the men’s shot put during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A Jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Millions of people around the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave. Even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix is being tested Wednesday as temperatures hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit for more than a dozen consecutive days. Phoenix is currently America’s hottest large city with temperatures forecast to hit as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her husband, veterinarian Dan Kelly, use a canoe to remove surgical supplies from the flood-damaged center, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. The supplies included orthopedic implants for an upcoming surgery on a dog. A storm that dumped two months of rain in two days brought more flooding across Vermont Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Escalante, Utah. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A small tractor clears water from a business as flood waters block a street, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Barre, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Friends and family view the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Va. Ahmad Yar, an Afghan immigrant who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, was shot and killed on Monday, July 3, while working as a ride-share driver in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Kathy Eason, a worker at the Center for Highland Falls, stands outside the organization’s storefront after being trapped inside by floodwaters the previous day, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, N.Y. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York’s Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at the port after a fire that claimed the lives of two Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr. , and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on large container ships. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Josh Awotunde blows away a bug as he competes in the men’s shot put during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A Jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Millions of people around the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave. Even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix is being tested Wednesday as temperatures hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit for more than a dozen consecutive days. Phoenix is currently America’s hottest large city with temperatures forecast to hit as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend. (AP Photo/Matt York)
JULY 7 - 13, 2023
Water floods streets in the northeast, Texas installs buoys in the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, and a heat wave strikes parts of the country.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
In a cloud of pink smoke, a co-founder of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company protests the prosecution of Julian Assange, mourners react to present and past mass shootings across the country, children and animals try to cool down amid a heat wave, and fireworks are launched to celebrate Independence
People try to cool off amid a heat wave across the country, revelers celebrate Pride with a kiss in San Francisco, and a prisoner attends a graduation ceremony in California.
